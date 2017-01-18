“Arts Iditarod” to make local pit stop

AUGUSTA — On Jan. 17, the Maine Arts Commission launched its 2017 Arts Iditarod, an information and listening tour from York to Winter Harbor to Presque Isle. The ambitious tour will encompass more than the 1,160 miles of Alaska’s Iditarod National Historic Trail.

The Portland Public Library event will be the first of seven such regional meetings hosted by the commission between Jan. 17 and Feb. 21. Free and open to the public, each gathering will include five different sessions designed to engage artists, arts organizations, educators, policy makers and community developers in advancing the arts in Maine and Maine communities through the arts. Refreshments will be served.

Schoodic Arts for All will play host to the commission’s Jan. 23 session from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hammond Hall in Winter Harbor. The tour’s launch coincides with the Jan. 17 opening of the commission’s fiscal year 2018 grant applications and guidelines in its online Grants Management System.

“An important part of the commission’s mission is to provide professional development and information to the field,” said Julie Richard, the commission’s executive director. “The Arts Iditarod gives us the opportunity to connect with our constituents in person: to hear what’s important to them and to engage them in discussions that are critical to the arts statewide and beyond.”

Session topics include:

Creativity Connects: a dialogue around the ways artistic creativity benefits other fields such as business, STEM education and research, the environment, and tourism; as well as one that investigates important models of artists’ practice, locating opportunities for impact and understanding how the current ecosystem of support needs to change to reflect changing practices. Creativity Connects, launched by the National Endowment for the Arts in 2015, is a multipronged effort to show how arts-based creativity intersects with and enriches other facets of life in the United States.

Cultural Equity for Maine: How do we ensure full participation in the arts for all Mainers? How can we employ the arts to promote full participation as citizens in Maine’s cultural and civic communities? What do we need to do to ensure a place at the table for all in terms of sharing funding streams and framing the future of the arts?

Follow the Money: Best practices, tips, and tricks for accessing the Maine Arts Commission’s current grants programs.

Arts Education Census: The commission’s 2016 Arts Education Census achieved 95 percent participation from the state’s public schools; learn about the results and possible actions arising from the data.

Data: the Other Half of Your Story: Data collection made fun and interesting! Learn how to capture and incorporate data in your storytelling to strengthen your arts marketing and advocacy.

Registration at http://mainearts.eventbrite.com is recommended in case the weather precipitates schedule changes.

Adopted in 2015, the commission’s five-year cultural strategic plan, and information regarding programs and Iditarod location and agenda details are available at www.mainearts.com.