Woodworker Danielle Rose Byrd carves niche for herself

BAR HARBOR — Danielle Rose Byrd is cutting a path for herself as a woodworker, creating bowls, ladles, spatulas and other household goods from freshly chopped chunks of birch, maple and other hardwood.

Come winter, she spends some weekends demonstrating planes, chisels, mallets and other fine hand tools around the country for the venerable Lie-Nielsen Toolworks in Warren.

Originally from the Oxford County town of Rumford, Danielle first went to college as a pre-med major. But she wound up studying music and graduating from College of the Atlantic in 2005.

“They had a burn pile at the edge of campus,” the 34-year-old recalled. “I made a fiddle from their burn pile for my senior project. Then I started to whittle a little bit more.”

Wood spoons came next.

“Since the internet wasn’t nearly as vast as it is now, and I had no idea that there was a small, devoted contingent of people carving spoons,” she continued. “It took me years to make progress.”

Self-taught, Danielle said she “stumbled” onto “green” wood carving in the mid 2000s. She carves hardwood in a traditional Scandinavian style but with her own twist. She starts with a hunk of “green” or fresh wood, sealing the ends to keep the moisture inside.

“You can cut it a lot easier,” Danielle said, if the wood hasn’t dried out.

To earn a living, Danielle put her hands to work as a baker at Bar Harbor’s popular Morning Glory Bakery until 2014. In her spare time, she honed her woodworking skills and broadened her knowledge through articles and books borrowed through the interlibrary loan system at Jesup Memorial Library.

For her spoons and other pieces, she used mainly flat chisels bought at the local hardware store.

“During this time I was toting around a cardboard box with a bunch of random woodworking tools, not really knowing what direction I was headed,” she said. “I worked for years doing a number of things — mostly cooking and baking, both privately and in restaurants, gardening, and I even managed a sled dog kennel.”

Her discovery of “green” woodworking — carving freshly felled timber — changed everything. Freshly cut wood is softer and more pliant to carve. She gained more control over what she was doing and was happier with the finished result.

Splitting a hunk of wood, she explains, its natural lines tell her where to place the chisel next. She doesn’t use templates. “Every time is different.”

She uses hardwoods.

“I’m not looking for any old log,” she said. “I like birch, maple, cherry, poplar. I’d like to get my hands on walnut.”

Her extensive reading and research paid off in other ways. She became especially interested and influenced by Welsh master blacksmith Nic Westermann and his hand-forged woodworking tools.

Having ceased baking for a living, Danielle was able to attend an open house one weekend at Lie-Nielsen Toolworks, known for its fine hand planes, corner chisels and other tools.

While there, she met — and more importantly impressed — the man who is now her boss. Denab Puchalski was showing a prototype for a knife.

“He saw that I was immediately interested in it because it was the type of knife I would use in my work,” Danielle said. “He mentioned they were collaborating with this guy from Wales and I said ‘Nic Westermann?’ and he just said ‘…yeah, that’s him.’”

Moments later, the budding woodworker was offered a job traveling the country and teaching woodworking techniques with the company’s hand tools. These trips have included workshops in Las Vegas much to the amusement of her friends.

“I used to say you couldn’t pay me to go there [Las Vegas],” she said. “But I realized actually you can pay me to go there.”

Byrd also leads workshops at Lie-Nielsen.

Kirsten Lie-Nielsen, the company’s customer service manager, described Danielle’s work as “impressive.”

“Her workshop on Carving Wooden Bowls with us this July was our first class to sell out,” Kirsten said. “Customers are raving about the opportunity to learn from her.”

“Danielle is a patient and attentive teacher,” she continued. “And, she is always focused on making sure the customer understands her explanations.”

Looking back at her own experience, Danielle says it’s all about learning how to properly use tools and related techniques.

“It’s really about education,” she reflected. “If people don’t know how to use stuff, what’s the point of a $300 plane? More often than not, someone is missing something small — once they get it; that changes everything.”

Danielle does show her pieces as art from time to time, but would rather her creations be incorporated into households and used in people’s daily lives.

“I’m very into beauty and utility and the dynamic,” Danielle said. “If it gets a nick, who cares? It’s a part of your world. It’s still functional, wonderful, beautiful.”

“I’m very into texture,” she said. “I don’t want this to be an off-limits thing like an art show. I want people to touch it. I don’t want anything to be too precious.”

A major inspiration for Danielle is the late Pennsylvania sculptor Wharton Esherick (1887-1970).

“He just did what he wanted to do,” she said. “He had that gut instinct.”

While there isn’t a plethora of green wood workers, Danielle discovered Stonington craftsman Jorge Castaneda through Facebook. He also is known widely for his bowls.

Danielle will host her own workshop on how to carve a wooden bowl using just hand tools, in Bar Harbor Sept. 2-3. Participants must be at least 18. The class is limited to four. The cost is $225 per person.

For more info, contact her through her website at www.daniellerosebyrd.com.