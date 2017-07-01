Woodlawn hosting art classes in July

ELLSWORTH — Woodlawn is hosting a variety of art classes being presented by artist Gay Paratore in July.

Up first is a two-day class, Basic Watercolors, on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is an opportunity to have fun learning how to paint the beauty of nature, billowing clouds, vibrant sunsets, as well as easy ways to make rocks, grass and trees. Water and its reflections also will be explored.

Paratore’s second class in July is an easy to learn technique, even for the novice, Sponge Painting with Acrylics, on Tuesday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With the use of a variety of sponges, participants will dab, streak and smear their way to creating clouds, mountains, trees, flowers and other parts of nature to create their own unique painting.

On Tuesday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., participants will have fun with Pastel Drawing and Painting.

If you can scribble and smear, dot and streak colors, Paratore will guide you to creating glorious sunset skies and rippling water.

Paratore teaches all media of art and all ages. She founded the National Society of Artists in 1985 and has won numerous awards.

Space is limited in each class. For class and pricing details, supply lists and to register for the classes, visit the calendar of events at www.woodlawnmuseum.org.