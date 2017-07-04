Watercolor painting focus of Woodlawn workshop

ELLSWORTH — Artist Gay Paratore, who divides her year paintings the landscapes of between West Texas and Mount Desert Island, will share her knowledge of watercolor and teach a two-day workshop, July 14-15, at Woodlawn.

Paratore, who hails from the Galveston County town of Sante Fe, founded the National Society of Artists and is the former head of the Art Department at Alvin Community College. She will teach workshop participants how to paint clouds and sunsets and techniques for capturing rocks, grass and trees. Participants also will learn how to paint water as well as reflections in water.

Paratore’s method involves initially doing a series of tiny paintings to “fix” and “erase” with ease before her students produce one or two full-size paintings.

The two day workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday-Saturday, July 14-15, at Woodlawn. The cost is $140 per person for Woodlawn members and $150 for nonmembers. The registration deadline is Friday, July 7. Space is limited.

To sign up, call 667-8671 or visit woodlawnmuseum.org.