Upcoming Schoodic festival biggest to date

WINTER HARBOR — One of Winter Harbor’s biggest weekends of the year is still almost two weeks away, but signs and banners for the 19th annual Schoodic Arts Festival are already being set up all around town and the Schoodic Peninsula.

This year’s festival is set to begin July 31 and will conclude Aug. 13. There also will be a three-day silent auction benefiting Schoodic Arts for All, the festival’s host and organizer, July 28-30.

“Our enrollment is at an all-time high, the breadth of offerings is wide, and the prices are affordable,” Schoodic Arts for All Director Mary Laury noted this week. “This year’s festival will continue to make Winter Harbor a richer place to be.”

Musical groups headlining the festival include the Schoodic Summer Chorus, the Maine Balkan Choir, the University of Maine-Machias Ukulele Club, Honky Tonk Confidential and The Galley Rats. Those interested in crafting will have the opportunity to build stone and polymer sculptures, small clay and pinch pot animals, felted gnomes, charm bracelets, puppets, Adirondack chairs and more at various festival workshops.

The Gouldsboro Food Pantry will prepare brown bag lunches for festival-goers and workshop participants to purchase. Proceeds will benefit the food pantry.

The festival concludes with a celebration at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. It will provide an opportunity for festival-goers to meet the teachers, employees and volunteers who made the event possible.

All events at the festival are individually priced. For more information on Schoodic Arts for All or a list of specific events at the festival, go to schoodicartsforall.org. The organization can also be reached via phone (963-2569) or via email ([email protected]).