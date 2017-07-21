Upcoming Schoodic festival biggest to date July 21, 2017 by Mike Mandell on Arts & living, Lifestyle Maine singer-songwriter and music educator Monty Selby will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Hammond Hall in Winter Harbor. WINTER HARBOR — One of Winter Harbor’s biggest weekends of the year is still almost two weeks away, but signs and banners for the 19th annual Schoodic Arts Festival are already being set up all around town and the Schoodic Peninsula. This year’s festival is set to begin July 31 and will conclude Aug. 13. There also will be a three-day silent auction benefiting Schoodic Arts for All, the festival’s host and organizer, July 28-30. “Our enrollment is at an all-time high, the breadth of offerings is wide, and the prices are affordable,” Schoodic Arts for All Director Mary Laury noted this week. “This year’s festival will continue to make Winter Harbor a richer place to be.” Musical groups headlining the festival include the Schoodic Summer Chorus, the Maine Balkan Choir, the University of Maine-Machias Ukulele Club, Honky Tonk Confidential and The Galley Rats. Those interested in crafting will have the opportunity to build stone and polymer sculptures, small clay and pinch pot animals, felted gnomes, charm bracelets, puppets, Adirondack chairs and more at various festival workshops. The Barn Arts Collective will bring alive author Nan Lincoln’s book “Cecily’s Summer,” about Nan’s experience caring for a seal pup, in a musical at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Hammond Hall. The Gouldsboro Food Pantry will prepare brown bag lunches for festival-goers and workshop participants to purchase. Proceeds will benefit the food pantry. The festival concludes with a celebration at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. It will provide an opportunity for festival-goers to meet the teachers, employees and volunteers who made the event possible. All events at the festival are individually priced. For more information on Schoodic Arts for All or a list of specific events at the festival, go to schoodicartsforall.org. The organization can also be reached via phone (963-2569) or via email ([email protected]). Bio Latest Posts Mike Mandell Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American. He began working for the newspaper in August 2016. You can reach him via email at [email protected] Latest posts by Mike Mandell (see all) Upcoming Schoodic festival biggest to date - July 21, 2017 Schoodic Institute president details ongoing changes at Schoodic Point - July 21, 2017 Speaker examines state of the American dream - July 21, 2017