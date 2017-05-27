Try tai chi for free

Summer can be a hectic time of juggling work, family and social obligations. Why not add tai chi to your busy schedule? A perfect antidote to our fast-paced modern culture, the ancient Chinese practice incorporates slow, gentle, controlled movement that improves relaxation, flexibility and muscle strength.

In that spirit, Healthy Acadia is offering that two free eight-week “Tai Chi for Health” courses to be held beginning in June in Brooksville and Stonington. beginning in June. The classes are free, but a $5 donation is suggested.

Brooksville artist Mia Kanazawa will lead the classes. After a 20-year hiatus, she rediscovered tai chi last year and became a certified Tai Chi for Health Institute instructor.

“I want to help Healthy Acadia share the many health benefits of this program with others.” Mia said. “Tai Chi for Health can be enjoyed by all ages, at all levels of physical ability!”

The Brooksville course will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Mondays, June 5 through July 31, at the Brooksville Community Center. No class will be held on July 3.

The Stonington course will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 7 through July 26 at the Island Community Center. To enroll in a course, or for more information, call Mia at 326-9065.