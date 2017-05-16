Tam-tam drum brings Vanuatu culture to Blue Hill Public Library

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library already has plenty of artifacts from around the world. There’s a medieval helmet with chainmail armor, a terra cotta Mexican flower pot and a wooden statue of the Buddha from Cambodia.

But the library recently made room for a very large new addition: a 9-foot-tall tam-tam drum, made over 8,600 miles away, in the small jungle village of Fanla, located on Ambryn Island in the South Pacific archipelago Vanuatu.

Carved out of the trunks of breadfruit trees, the tam-tam drums are struck with wooden blocks to produce beats used for ceremonies or for communicating with other villages. Depending on the size of the tam-tam, the sound can carry across valleys, or even between islands.

“This is a small one,” said Josua Tofor, who lived in Fanla and whose late father, Chief Tofor, made the tam-tam. “Some of them are huge.”

At an event last Friday, the younger Tofor strode shirtless into the library wearing the traditional tot-on costume. The beads on his anklets jangled as he made his way to the tam-tam through the applause of the mostly white-haired, more warmly dressed crowd. Tofor drove to Blue Hill the day before from Washington, D.C., where he lives with his wife and two children.

After the applause was over, Tofor recited a few messages he used to play on the tam-tam in the village temple. One message was used to alert villagers of someone using black magic, while others fulfilled the same purpose as doorbells.

“When people came to see my father, if he’s in the garden I don’t have to run to the garden to call my father, I just go and play this song,” said Tofor, who works in landscaping and makes tam-tams to sell on his website, [email protected]

Tofor said one of his favorite ceremonies involving the tam-tam is the yam harvest, where “people come together, play music then sit around the drum,” he said, adding that some of the yams grow up to two meters long.

“It’s a great thing for us,” Tofor said.

Neither Tofor nor the tam-tam would be in Blue Hill if not for Deer Isle fish smoker Richard Penfold, an Englishman who worked in the Vanuatu Islands for four years as a fisheries extension advisor. Near the end of Penfold’s time there, he wanted to find a special keepsake to take home with him.

“My quest was to find an object of custom, a symbol to bring home to England that would always remind me of the magic of this place,” Penfold said.

In 1992, Penfold met Chief Tofor in his village, where stood a line of the chief’s carved tam-tams. By the end of the meeting, Chief Tofor agreed to ship the drum to the nearby island Espiritu Santo. From there it was shipped to England and the seaside town of St. Ives.

“Fortunately the ceiling was high enough to accommodate such a piece in my mother’s living room,” Penfold said.

After his mother died in 2014, Penfold thought the tam-tam would go nicely in the Blue Hill Public Library. He reached out to the library director, Rich Boulet, and researched Chief Tofor in preparation for last week’s event.

While researching, Penfold made contact with Josua Tofor. Tofor revealed that his grandfather made the tam-tams that are featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. A few of Tofor’s father’s tam-tams are also featured at museums in Paris and in England.

“He told me that his father had given one to the Queen when she visited Vanuatu in 1976,” Penfold said. “I thought, how nice, the Queen and I have such good taste, and we both have tam-tams in our houses.”

The wooden base for the tam-tam was built by Deer Isle furniture maker Bruce Bulger. The library’s development and communications coordinator, Shelley Latham, said the drum’s installation fit with the spirit of the library’s founder, Miss Adelaide Pearson. Pearson gathered many of the library’s artifacts herself.

“It was why she traveled, so that she could bring parts of the world back to the people of Blue Hill,” Latham said. “I think it’s safe to say that it’s the largest thing we now have in our museum collection.”