Swimmer paintings focus of show

ELLSWORTH — In her most recent series of paintings, Camden artist Jessica Lee Ives explores the figure as it moves through water — at the surface, below, and looking down from above — creating colorful ripples exploding above a swimmer’s head like a jeweled headdress.

These contemporary figures, combined with Ives’ portrayal of water, make her paintings fresh, exciting and relevant.

Ives is the focus of a solo show, “Jessica Lee Ives: Watermark,” opening Friday, Sept. 15, at Courthouse Gallery Fine Art. That day, an artist reception will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. The show runs through Oct. 28.

Outdoor activity is integral to the artist’s life and she is fascinated by how a small brush stroke can capture a large body moving through water and how that fluid movement can reveal the world’s beauty.

“The works are like free verse, expressive yet disciplined, and always based on places where Ives has spent time,” wrote Maine arts writer Carl Little in Maine Boats, Homes and Harbors magazine.

Ives earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Cooper Union School of Art in New York. She was awarded the Clark Foundation Fellowship for her work as an artist-in-residence at Ground Zero, using the fellowship to pursue a master’s degree at New York University.

In 2003, Glamour magazine named Ives one of the Top 10 College Women. She is a contributor at Outside magazine’s online journal Happier Outside: The American Guide, and is editor and curator of The Maine, an online publication devoted to “an artful dialogue about the wonders of the state — and the state of wonder.”

In 2016, Ives created an original painting for Swans Island Co. inspired by Water Colors, a special edition throw. Ives and her paintings have been highlighted in several publications.

For more info, call 667-6611 and visit www.courthousegallery.com.