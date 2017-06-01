Emma McKechnie (second place, at left), Hayden Sattler (third place, center) and Arthur Jodrey (first place) were the award winners at the 30th annual Ellsworth High School art show at Camden National Bank’s Main Street Branch in Ellsworth. Jodrey also won the People’s Choice Award this year. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER Students exhibit art at Camden National June 1, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Arts & living, Lifestyle ELLSWORTH — Regardless of the weather, Crystal Richards knows when it’s spring because her customers start asking about art. Richards manages Camden National Bank’s Main Street branch in Ellsworth, which for 30 years now has hosted an art exhibit each spring featuring work from Ellsworth High School students. “Kraken,” acrylic, Arthur Jodrey “You would all be amazed at how many customers come in and ask when are we going to start the art show,” Richards told a crowd of EHS art students, their families and community members at a reception held at the bank last Thursday afternoon. Leah Olson, an art teacher at EHS, thanked the students for all they had done. “Thank you so much for your work, your effort, your talent and your love for art,” she told them. Olson said students always put a lot of hard work into creating artwork and then selecting which pieces they want to display for the show. She said she is grateful to the bank for providing such a high-visibility venue. In keeping with tradition, the artwork was judged and awards were given out. “Kraken,” acrylic by junior Arthur Jodrey, won first place. “Telephone,” digital/Photoshop piece by sophomore Emma McKechnie, took second place; while “F/V Isabella A.,” a ceramic sculpture by senior Hayden Sattler, landed third place. Jodrey also won the People’s Choice Award with his black-and-white pencil drawing “Phantom Punch,” depicting the infamous jab of the same name in the 1965 fight between Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston in Lewiston. “Telephone,” digital/Photoshop image, Emma McKechnie “F/V Isabella A.,” ceramic sculpture, Hayden Sattler Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Five dozen ticketed for not wearing seat belts - June 1, 2017 Students exhibit art at Camden National - June 1, 2017 Maine Coast cuts valet service, chaplain and dental clinic - May 31, 2017