Students exhibit art at Camden National

ELLSWORTH — Regardless of the weather, Crystal Richards knows when it’s spring because her customers start asking about art.

Richards manages Camden National Bank’s Main Street branch in Ellsworth, which for 30 years now has hosted an art exhibit each spring featuring work from Ellsworth High School students.

“You would all be amazed at how many customers come in and ask when are we going to start the art show,” Richards told a crowd of EHS art students, their families and community members at a reception held at the bank last Thursday afternoon.

Leah Olson, an art teacher at EHS, thanked the students for all they had done.

“Thank you so much for your work, your effort, your talent and your love for art,” she told them.

Olson said students always put a lot of hard work into creating artwork and then selecting which pieces they want to display for the show. She said she is grateful to the bank for providing such a high-visibility venue.

In keeping with tradition, the artwork was judged and awards were given out. “Kraken,” acrylic by junior Arthur Jodrey, won first place. “Telephone,” digital/Photoshop piece by sophomore Emma McKechnie, took second place; while “F/V Isabella A.,” a ceramic sculpture by senior Hayden Sattler, landed third place.

Jodrey also won the People’s Choice Award with his black-and-white pencil drawing “Phantom Punch,” depicting the infamous jab of the same name in the 1965 fight between Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston in Lewiston.