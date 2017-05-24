Signs of spring

Camden plein-air painter Colin Page’s oil “Birches” and Brooklin artist Bill Irvine’s painting “Woman with Forsythia” reflect Maine’s short, but radiant spring this year. Their paintings as well as many fresh works by 23 other artists are on view from May 24 through June 13 at Courthouse Gallery Fine Art in Ellsworth.

The other featured artists, include: Susan Amons, Janice Anthony, Philip Barter, Lise Becu, Siri Beckman, Jeffery Becton, Judy Belasco, Ragna Bruno, Philip Frey, June Grey, Jessica Lee Ives, Joseph Keiffer, Mark Kindschi, Philip Koch, Judith Leighton, Rosie Moore, Ed Nadeau, John Neville, Linda Packard, Stephen Porter, Alison Rector, Cynthia Stroud and Lilian Day Thorpe.

Courthouse Gallery is located at 6 Court St. in Ellsworth. For more information, call 667-6611 or visit www.courthousegallery.com.