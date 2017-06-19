Schoodic Sculpture Symposium focus of new book

WINTER HARBOR — Steuben sculptor and Schoodic International Sculpture Symposium founder Jesse Salisbury will introduce a newly published book, “Creating the Maine Sculpture Trail: Legacy of the Schoodic International Sculpture Symposium,” at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at Hammond Hall in Winter Harbor.

Salisbury, who spearheaded the five sculpture symposiums held between 2007 and 2014 on the Schoodic Peninsula and the University of Maine campus, will make a visual presentation about the 34 participating sculptors and their granite and basalt creations scattered across the 270-mile Maine Sculpture Trail. He will also touch of the vast cast of volunteers who make the public art project possible.

The 160-page book chronicles this unique project in many voices and photos.

“It is dedicated to the volunteers who gave so much of their time to this project, to the artists and assistants, and to the many residents of the participating communities, who are now the great stewards of this trail,” Salisbury wrote in the book’s foreword.

Books will be available for presale at $33 per copy. For more info, contact: [email protected] and visit www.schoodicsculpture.org.