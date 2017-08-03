Richard Russo to talk about new story collection

BLUE HILL — Pulitzer Prize-winning Maine novelist Richard Russo will read and sign books Wednesday, Aug. 9, as an advance promotion for Word, the Blue Hill literary arts festival debuting in October.

The Portland author’s reading will start at 7 p.m. at the Bay School’s Emlen Hall on South Street. The event is being co-sponsored by Blue Hill Books.

Russo will read from his latest book, “Trajectory,” a collection of short fiction published in May of this year.

Described as “a master of rich characters and pitch-perfect descriptions of small town America,” Richard Russo’s writing is gritty, often surprising and always revealing. He is the author of eight novels, two short-story collections, and the memoir “Elsewhere.”

In 2002, Russo received the Pulitzer Prize for “Empire Falls,” which he later adapted into an award-winning HBO miniseries. His novel “Nobody’s Fool” also became a successful film. Russo has two daughters and lives with his wife in Camden.

Word, scheduled for Oct. 20-22, will do what has never been done before on the Blue Hill Peninsula: create an annual literary arts festival for all age groups. The festival aims to foster, promote, and celebrate the oral and written arts while acknowledging the rich literary life that already exists in the region.

Word also will have a year-round presence, publicizing local literary events at facebook.com/Word.BlueHill, and at www.wordfestival.org.

Word is funded in part by the Maine Community Foundation. The steering committee is raising additional funds and seeking sponsorships over the summer.

For more info, contact Blue Hill Books, 374-5632, or email [email protected].