Quilt raffle to fund scholarships for Sedgwick students

SEDGWICK — Master quilter Linda Helen Tellesbo’s “Violets & Violets” and “Purple Medallion” quilts will be raffled off on Thursday, July 27, by the Sargentville Thursday Club to help fund scholarships for Sedgwick students. The sale will take place at the Sargentville Chapel.

From Snohomish, Wash., the late quilt artist died in 2014. Per her wishes, about 20 of her quilts — some unfinished — and tops were given to the Thursday Club, which has been gradually raffling them off. Some of the club’s members have been completing the unfinished pieces.

Thursday Club member Carol Graves, who lives off-season in the Northwest and knew Tellesbo, informed the Tellesbo family that all the proceeds from the quilt raffle benefit the scholarship fund. The raffle is part of the club’s annual summer sale.

Graves quilted Tellesbo’s queen-sized quilt “Violets & Violets” (93 inches square) while Julie Stiles of Stitches by Stiles in Bucksport, quilted the king-sized quilt “Purple Medallions” (105 inches square). Club members helped finish the latter by hand.

As it did last year, the Blue Hill Public Library has agreed to display this year’s quilts during the month of June and the first two weeks in July.

Raffle tickets may be purchased from Deb Marshall (348-2648), Mary Leslie Crawley (359-2302) and on the five Saturdays preceding the Thursday Club Sale at the Blue Hill Farmers Market and from any Thursday Club member.

The Sargentville Chapel is located at 688 Reach Road in Sedgwick. Information about the club and photographs of the quilts may also be found on the club’s Facebook page.