Owls focus of wildlife, drawing workshop

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library’s lawn was abuzz with folks perusing seedlings and potted perennials at the annual plant sale, but inside the brick building, the Roland Howard Meeting Room was teeming with children waiting to meet live owls.

East Blue Hill art educator and children’s book illustrator Rebekah Raye joined Birdsacre Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary President and owl handler Grayson Richmond to create a learning experience full of creativity last Saturday.

Located in Ellsworth, Birdsacre is a nature center and wildlife refuge. The 200-acre preserve also is a living memorial to Cordelia J. Stanwood, a self-taught ornithologist and photographer, who devoted much of her life to studying birds and other flora and fauna on the grounds. The sanctuary serves as a home to wild and rehabilitated birds, some that eventually can be released, and others that could no longer survive in the wild.

Richmond began Saturday’s two-hour session by introducing “The Little Gentleman,” a one-eyed, 8-inch-tall saw-whet owl. Unlatching a door to a small wooden box, the naturalist reached his hand in, and removed the diminutive creature. Achilles, a great-horned owl, made an appearance later.

After a wave of “oohs” and “ahs” at the little owl from the young onlookers, Richmond dove into the biology behavior of owls.

Richmond told the children that their parents can help keep wild birds safe by reducing their vehicles’ speed on highways and byways and refraining from throwing food out of their vehicles’ windows. Food on the road attracts mice, which in turn lures other animals. These simple precautions can reduce the chances of owls being struck, injured or killed by cars.

As for their habits, the Little Gentleman eats mice like spaghetti, slurping in the rodent’s tail like it was the last noodle, the Birdsacre president related.

Richmond likened an owl’s hearing to having two satellites. To illustrate, he had the youngsters cup their hands and place them facing forward around the back of their ears.

Then Rebekah Raye took the reins. The artist and educator has taught art for over 35 years, focusing primarily on animals and children. She has illustrated six children’s books, including “The Secret Bay” and “Bear-ly There.”

Raye says she always enjoys working with Richmond because of the educational component, as well as the appreciation for wildlife that he strives to instill in people of all ages.

Demonstrating at a large sketch pad, the artist asked the children to draw an outline of the Little Gentleman or Achilles looking only at their live models — not the drawing paper. Afterward, some youngsters looked pleased while others were dismayed by what surfaced on their cardboard pads.

Next, the workshop’s participants had to draw the owl completely from memory — meaning with their eyes closed. When they eventually opened them, the children were astonished at the results. After looking at their drawings, they then applied paint to their birds.

Raye encouraged the children to use letters O, C, U and V to draw the owls, saying the beak was a diamond shape. However, that was “Rebekah Raye style,” she said.

“Everybody will have their own style,” she noted. She compared a person’s artistic style to their particular voice, which is unique to every individual.

After the workshop, almost every child made sure to show Raye his or her drawing. Her face lit up examining each and every one. The artist said she draws so much inspiration from what the children create because they try things that she would never think of.