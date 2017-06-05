Mount Desert quilter wins “Viewers’ Choice”

Mount Desert resident Sheila Smallidge won the “Viewers’ Choice” award for her 92-by-104-inch “Blue Challenge,” which was featured among 70 handmade quilts in the Island Quilters’ quilt show on April 27 at the Somesville Fire Station in Mount Desert.

A longtime member of Island Quilters, whose members number 35, Smallidge said her piece took many years to complete. She first saw the pattern in pink, but a blue version caught her eye in a pattern book borrowed from a friend. She began hand-appliquing the squares, but switched to a machine when she decided “she would never live long enough to finish it.” The project took 177 hours of hand-quilting.