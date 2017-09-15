Haystack artist, teacher J. Fred Woell profiled in new film

STONINGTON — “J. Fred Woell: An American Vision,” a documentary profiling the late Haystack Mountain School of Crafts teacher and fine metalsmith/jeweler by that name, will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Stonington Opera House.

Made by Sedgwick filmmaker Richard Kane, “J. Fred Woell: An American Vision” follows the internationally known Deer Isle artist over six years during his teaching career that included adult and high school mentorship programs.

Woell, who died in 2015, created among many other things narrative brooches that stand as witty, humorous commentaries about and parodies of American culture. He made assemblages from found objects that were of personal — and political — significance to him and clients.

Former Haystack director Stuart Kestenbaum calls Woell’s vision uniquely American.

“An American Vision” captures the essence of a man who believed deeply in the power of the creative spirit. As an artist he was an innovator and a rule-breaker,” Kestenbaum said. “As a teacher he encouraged his students to make their own discoveries.”

“He [Fred] had a deep belief in democratic ideals combined with common-sense ingenuity in making work or repairing the world around him,” Kestenbaum continued. “While he could see the inconsistencies and flaws of his own country, he could also evoke in us our potential to make a better world.”

Admission to the screening costs $9 per person. For more info, call 367-2788 and visit www.kanelewis.com. To see a trailer from the film, go to https://vimeo.com/120877638.