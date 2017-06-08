Gregory Maguire, author who recreated Glenda the ‘Good’ Witch, coming to town

BLUE HILL — Gregory Maguire’s career path to becoming a bestselling author began in childhood, not with written words but with drawings.

Then he added captions to his drawings, and when he did that he began to realize “there was more to add to the pictures if you used words.”

“Little by little, the words took over,” said Maguire, best-known today for his 1995 book “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.”

From June 14 to 18, Maguire will be in Brooksville’s Cape Rosier for the inaugural season of Moss Wood Retreats. The program is designed to give writers and illustrators “time and space to focus exclusively on their work” in the sort of ocean-side setting that has inspired so many other writers, with the added bonus of getting feedback from Maguire.

On Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m., Maguire will be at the Blue Hill Public Library to give a talk and a reading from his most recent published work, 2015’s “After Alice.” That book is billed as “an inventive spin” on Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” He also will sign copies of his books.

That June 16 talk will serve too as a promotional event for the Blue Hill literary arts festival called “Word,” which is set to take place this fall, Oct. 20-22.

As his childhood artistic work grew to include writing, Maguire said by the age of 9 he had a sort of factory in his bedroom where he would make books. He describes that work today as making (rather than simply writing) books because part of the process for him was physically creating the published work using lined school paper and a Swingline stapler.

He said children, when they write, tend to rely on what they already know to use as source material for characters and plot.

“That’s the natural impulse,” he said, “to take what we know and play with it.”

About 25 years ago, with 15 years as a professional writer already under his belt by that point, Maguire decided to revisit that childhood approach. His work to that point had been well-reviewed, he said, but was not doing as well on the sales side of the equation.

He wanted to write a book that dealt with the nature of evil, but feared the topic risked coming across as esoteric.

“Who’s going to choose that for their beach reading?” he wondered. He thought back to the villains, the evil characters, of childhood books and realized they were often one-dimensional characters with little or no back-story.

One in particular came to mind — one universally known, feared and despised: the Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz.” Both L. Frank Baum’s book and MGM’s movie, Maguire said, failed to tell audiences anything about her history.

“Everyone knows who this woman is, but nobody knows a thing about her,” Maguire said, recalling what he was thinking at the time.

And so “Wicked,” which has since gone on to sell 5 million copies and serve as the basis for the smash musical of the same name, was born.

Though they are not evil, Maguire has taken a similar approach with other characters in his more recent works. The main character in “After Alice,” for example, is Ada, who gets only a passing mention in Carroll’s original work.

In 2008, Maguire came up with “Matchless,” a story based on Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Match Girl” from the 1840s, for National Public Radio as a Christmas story. Maguire took a nameless character who had the only speaking line in the original story and fleshed him out as Frederik, a young boy with a secret.

While retaining Andersen’s original storyline, Maguire uses Frederik and his family to expand and elaborate on it — the cover of “Matchless” calls the story “an illumination” of Andersen’s work. Maguire said he felt Andersen in a way offered him the character of Frederik by writing the boy’s speaking line into the original story.

A Massachusetts resident, Maguire said he is looking forward to coming back to Maine as he has spent time here (both on Cape Rosier and in Bayside in Waldo County) before.

“I feel like I’m coming to a place where I know I can find myself,” he said.

The idea for Moss Wood Retreats came from Patricia McMahon, herself an author and a regular summer visitor to Cape Rosier for decades. She and Maguire have been friends for 40 years, since they started as grad students at Simmons College in Boston in July of 1977.

McMahon called Maguire a great thinker about creative writing and children’s literature (in addition to his novels for adults he has written a number of children’s books), and a man who is warm, funny and generous with “gobs to share” with other writers.

“I thought he would be just perfect,” she said, for Moss Wood Retreats.

What can fans of Maguire’s look forward to next? A new book — “Hiddensee: A Tale of the Once and Future Nutcracker,” published by HarperCollins — is set for release on Oct. 31.

Maguire said the book tells the story of Drosselmeier, godfather of the famed ballet’s main character Klara, and the man who carves the nutcracker. “Hiddensee,” which takes its name from a real island in the Baltic Sea north of Berlin, gives readers a glimpse into the back-story of both Drosselmeier and his creation.

It also, according to the publisher, leaves readers with a message of hope.

“If the compromised Godfather Drosselmeier can bring an enchanted Nutcracker to a young girl in distress, perhaps everyone, however lonely or marginalized on the eve of a winter holiday, has something precious to share,” a summary from the publisher states.