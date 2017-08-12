Gealt exhibit on display at gWatson Gallery

Throughout his working life, Indiana artist and teacher Barry Gealt has created a visual language of his own. His dramatic, dazzling oil paintings landscapes in which the sea, sky and land collide are on view through August at gWatson Gallery in Stonington.

Titled “Barry Gealt — Glass and Curves,” the show also features the retired Indiana University art professor’s wildly colorful, fused-glass creations.

Gealt and his wife, Adelheid, make their home in Spencer, Ind., but spend part of their summers in Maine, where he paints in Deer Isle, on the Schoodic Peninsula and in other areas.

Gealt received a Master of Fine Art with honors from Yale University in 1965. He taught at Indiana University for close to 40 years.

The gWatson Gallery is located at 68 Main St. in Stonington. For more info, call 367-2900, email [email protected] and visit www.gwatsongallery.com.