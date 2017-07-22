Friday evening artist reception coming up

WINTER HARBOR — A farmer who raises cashmere goats and sheep, a watercolorist whose snorkeling in Maine ponds and lakes informs some of her paintings and a ceramicist who draws inspiration from Maine flora and fauna will be on hand at the second in the “Meet the Artist” series from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Artisans & Antiques on Main Street.

Hancock farmer Hatie Clingaman, whose finely knit and felted garments have garnered awards, Prospect Harbor painter Becky O’Keefe, for whom water — whether freshwater or the ocean — and birds are a constant in her work and Lamoine ceramicist Kim Walker will be available to speak about their work and process at the upcoming reception.

Founded four years ago, Artisans & Antiques is owned and managed by Bob Hammond and Valerie Whitmer-Hammond. The Hammonds feature an eclectic mix of antiques as well as the diverse work of more than 20 Maine artists.

Artisans & Antiques also will hold “Meet the Artist” receptions from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, and Friday, Sept. 29. Light refreshments will be served. The store is located at 357 Main St. For more info, call 963-2400 and visit www.artisans-antiques.com.