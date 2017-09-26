Emerging artists converge at Haystack

DEER ISLE — Nearly 70 high school students honed their skills in metal, wood, graphics, ceramics, fiber arts and blacksmithing Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 18-20, at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Deer Isle.

As part of Haystack’s 34th Student Craft Institute, the students from George Stevens Academy, Harbor School in Blue Hill as well as Bucksport, Ellsworth, Vinalhaven and Mount Desert Island high schools worked in studios with professional artists. They lived on campus and presented their work and shared their ideas, inspiration and creative processes each evening.

The instructors included Farrell Ruppert (blacksmithing), Nate Willever (ceramics), Holley Mead (fiber), Amanda D’Amico (graphics), Amelia Tolke (metals) and Heather McCalla (wood).

The studio-based learning program is made possible by the

Maine Community Foundation, Parker Poe Charitable Trust and Haystack’s jackandharriet Fund.