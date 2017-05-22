Ellsworth’s Emma Henry all about art and acting

ELLSWORTH — Emma Henry has wanted to be an artist for as long as she can remember.

Well, there was that brief period where she wanted to be a veterinarian, but that only lasted for about two weeks. Other than that, the 14-year-old’s primary focus has been art — whether acting on stage or using a computer to create digital images (though fencing, Chinese and other pursuits have figured along the way, too).

Her first stage role came at the age of 5 playing the role of Molly in “Annie.” She said the performing arts grew on her as she grew up and went through elementary and middle school. At Ellsworth High School, she has taken part in “Chicago” and “Into the Woods” and, most recently, “Hamilton.”

At The Grand, she played the plant in “Little Shop of Horrors” in 2014 and also had a role as a drunken street person who warmed up the audience before the show started.

Director Robin Jones recalled there were no lines for the character, but that Henry took the few ideas he gave her and ran with them.

“She came up with a whole character within a day,” Jones said.

In “The 39 Steps” two years ago, Henry had to play multiple characters. Looking back, she regretted not doing a perfect job with the accents, but Jones disagreed recalling she did a wonderful job.

“She’s always terrific,” he said. “She’s always great.”

Also as part of the “Little Shop” production, Henry painted an acrylic painting of the character Mrs. Mushnik. Henry said she’d had some previous experience drawing caricatures “just for fun,” and Jones said he was impressed with what she came up with.

So he turned to her again when The Grand was looking to produce Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” as part of its summer theater program. What she made was impressive, Jones remembered, but so intense and bloody that he didn’t dare use it for a public poster.

“You asked me to murder people,” Henry said with a laugh.

“Her imagination, her talent is so good,” Jones said. He used a toned-down version of the poster when The Grand did “And Then There Were None” this year.

Most recently, Henry made a poster for Orson Welles’ “F for Fake” when it showed at The Grand. As an older movie (released in 1973), the only way to get an original poster is to buy one from a collector. So Jones gave Henry, who had never heard of or seen the film, a few ideas and she came back with three versions.

“The thing about the movie I was hoping she would engage with, and I’d say she did, was the mysteriousness,” Jones said. He liked each of the versions she came up with but finally settled on one. He sent a copy to the company that distributes the film and he said people there loved it.

Henry said the “F for Fake” work was all done digitally and took her a total of two to two-and-a-half hours.

This summer, Henry — who is a member of the Visual and Performing Arts Academy at EHS — will be going to four weeks of pre-college at Ringling College of Art & Design in Sarasota, Fla. Her career aspiration is to create comics and graphic novels, using those mediums as a way of “telling stories from start to finish.”