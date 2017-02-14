Eastbrook woman forging fiction writing career

EASTBROOK — An Ellsworth American advertising representative is pursuing a second career as a romance novelist.

Eastbrook resident April Canavan’s fiction is inspired — in part — by her experiences as an emergency dispatcher.

That includes a short story, “Storm to Forever,” which was published Nov. 7 in an anthology titled “Welcome to Serenity Harbor, A Pine Tree State of Mind.” The anthology is available on Amazon.

Fodder for a chunk of Canavan’s fiction comes from calls she handled and co-workers at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. For over two years, she worked as a dispatcher at the Hancock County Regional Communications Center fielding medical emergency calls and sending officers to crime scenes.

However, on March 1, Canavan will veer away from law enforcement with the release of her first paranormal novel, “Path to the Key.”

If a publisher knocks, Canavan will answer, but right now she’s happy to self-publish, citing the control she has over the final product, especially with cover art. She hires an illustrator who makes revisions until Canavan is satisfied with the final product.

Readers are hungry for what Canavan and her colleagues are dishing out.

Each year consumers buy more than $1.3 billion worth of romance fiction, according to Publisher’s Weekly. The only market surpassing romance right now is that of thrillers.

Romance novels are characterized as such if they have two basic elements: “a central love story and an emotionally satisfying and optimistic ending,” according to the Romance Writers Association of America.

“You want to read about two people who with their whole hearts want to be together,” Canavan said.

“There’s always hope, be it hope for a brighter future, a happily-ever-after, or just to find a glimpse of happiness in an otherwise bleak world,” she said.

Canavan read her first romance at age 12. It was a Harlequin her great-grandmother May gave her.

She kept reading and now reads daily.

“If you want to write, you have to read,” Canavan said.

Canavan began writing fiction in earnest while on bed rest when pregnant with her son. Her former husband had been serving in the Marines. The couple were stationed at the base at TwentyNine Palms, Calif. She had no family or friends nearby.

“There was nothing for me to do, so I started writing,” Canavan said.

The novelist would write a few scenes and email them to a friend, who quickly became hooked on the story line and characters.

So, Canavan kept writing.

While Canavan writes romantic suspense and paranormal fiction, right now as a reader she’s hooked on a genre called regency historicals. Those are novels set in early 19th century England.

She has an immense library of fiction, but a few of her favorite authors include Christi Caldwell, Nina Pierce and Julia Quinn.

She finds inspiration everywhere: sales meetings, former colleagues, conversations.

“I have to carry a notebook with me everywhere I go,” Canavan said.

She writes every night after putting her son to bed, aiming for 3,000 words a day.

The Romance Writers Association of America has recruited Canavan to teach a workshop about 911 communications during the association’s annual convention in Orlando, Fla., July 26-29.

She’ll be sharing information about what happens when someone calls 911 as well as how to realistically write interactions between police officers and dispatchers.

Canavan has an ear for dialogue. Here’s an excerpt from “Storm to Forever” between the two main characters, Brandi, a dispatcher who’s off duty but trapped in a gym during a stormy night on a Maine island and Travis, a local deputy.

Travis saw her sitting in the gym, staring at her phone with an empty look in her eyes. He couldn’t help the words that came out of his mouth.

“Are you just going to sit on your ass all night? Or are you going to come help me clear some roads?”

You can follow Canavan on Facebook at facebook.com/amcanavan/.