Corea resident continues to explore and take pictures

GOULDSBORO — It took hours of walking and driving across the steppes of Outer Mongolia, but Beth Parks finally got her shot. The former biology professor and Vietnam War nurse wanted to take a picture of an endangered Przewalski’s horse, but doing so proved a difficult task. The wild stallion and his accompanying foals and mares ran off before Parks could get close enough.

But after two and a half hours of patient tracking on the part of both Parks and her driver, the horse finally stayed still just long enough.

“I felt so fortunate that he let me take that picture,” said Parks, who had dreamed of visiting Mongolia ever since she learned about its famed warriors in eighth grade, when she was growing up in New York’s Adirondacks.

When she returned to Maine, Parks used an app to transform her photo of the horse into a sketch, which is now on display alongside many other photos she took during her travels both around the world and around her backyard in Corea.

Parks’ nature photos are on view through May 31 at Schoodic Arts’ Hammond Hall in Winter Harbor.

“I wanted to travel since I was little,” said Parks, who explained that her parents kept cabins in the Adirondacks for people to rent during the summer. One tenant was a photographer who had been all over the world and brought slides of his work.

“And I said, ‘I’ve got to do that,’” Parks recalled.

Parks’ first trip abroad wasn’t exactly a vacation. Rather, it was a tour of duty.

Parks became a nurse, and in 1966 she deployed with the 7th Surgical Hospital and the 12th Evacuation Hospitals in the Củ Chi District of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. In between long hours treating mangled bodies, Parks took pictures of camp life. She snapped photos of the operating rooms where she worked, the giant cans full of sewage that she and her colleagues had to drag out from under the latrines and burn, and of base personnel watching tracer rounds streak by in the distance.

“If you like living in tents and cooking stuff off of camp stoves it’s not bad,” she said.

Still, Parks and her colleagues dealt with death and dismemberment constantly, and several of her colleagues suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. When Parks got back, she said she spent the better part of a month sleeping before traveling to Europe for nearly four years. Somehow, she said, that kept the war largely out of her life.

“I think maybe that solved it for me,” she said. “But other people went to Europe after Vietnam and they had PTSD.”

After years of sleeping in castles, riding donkeys up volcanoes and driving back and forth across Europe, Parks returned to the United States, where she eventually decided to enter the wildlife management program at the University of Maine. But it wasn’t easy being one of the first women in the program.

“The guys just didn’t think women should be there and I felt very poorly treated,” she said. “So I lost interest in what I was doing, which is too bad.”

Parks did, however, pick up a few very helpful lessons while studying coyotes in Maine for several years. She noticed the animals formed hierarchies and jostled for power the same way people do.

“I found out how they were doing it and when I went back to my department at the university I’d say ‘I can see this!’” Parks recalled. “I don’t think I ever understood people until I understood coyotes.”

Parks eventually became an extension service agent and educator for the University of Maine, and was responsible for a county 4-H volunteer and youth education program.

Still, when she wasn’t working, she kept on finding new places to go.

“The goal was to go to all seven continents, which I did,” said Parks, who has been to dozens of countries.

She said she likes to visit places “nobody thinks of. My last trip was to Transylvania. I stayed seven kilometers from Dracula’s castle. I loved it over there, jeepers, is that beautiful country! And if you think we’re isolated up here, go into some of those backwoods, it’s like stepping back in time 100 years, 150.”

Between traveling and teaching, Parks wrote several articles about her adventures that were featured in the Bangor Daily News. She also started putting together books of her photos, though to this day the 75-year-old has yet to take a photography course, or spend more than $500 on a camera.

“I don’t use expensive stuff,” Parks said. “If it’s at night I put it on night mode, if it’s fast I put it on sports.”

When she isn’t halfway around the world, Parks walks around the beach and her backyard in Corea, where she spots eagles and fox kits to snap a few shots of. But many of the animals seem to find her first.

“I say in my artist statement I’m not a photographer,” she added. “I take pictures; some of them happen to be good.”

Now retired, Parks said she still has plenty of places left to travel, as long as there’s a little bit of danger involved.

“I’ve got to have some danger, I don’t want to go on a river cruise with a bunch of rich people,” said Parks, who got frostbite in her foot while camping out on Arctic ice on a quest to find walrus. When she traveled to Egypt, she had to be accompanied by an armed guard.

“My advice to everybody is you’ve got one life to live. Enjoy it,” she said. “Try to do things when you’re young because the older you get the harder it is.”

And if you need advice on paying for your travels, Parks recommends using credit cards that earn frequent flyer miles. And pay for everything with them, “even stamps.”