Bookmakers collective display expressive creations

BLUE HILL — “The Art of the Book,” a show featuring books created using a wide range of media — from watercolor to sculptural found objects — opened May 3 and runs through July 29, at the Blue Hill Public Library.

The collective of bookmakers have been making and sharing their artwork together for nearly 15 years. Handmade artist’s books express narrative through text, image and sculptural forms. The artists include Anne- Claude Cotty, Jennifer O. Pappas, Karen Zimmermann, Cathy Willey, Beth Smith, Kristy Cunnane, Holly Betrand, Judy Ham and Deborah Holmes.

“When we get together we share new book ideas or models along with food and conversation,” bookmaker Kristy Cunnane says. “We have inspired each other to grow as artists over time and have formed lasting friendships through our shared work. Indeed, this show is a celebration of our time together.”

“The Art of the Book” is on view in the library’s Roland Howard Room, where the handmade books are displayed in glass cases.

A reception for the artists will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19. The public is welcome to attend. For more info, call the library at 374-5515.