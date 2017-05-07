Birding and arts festival takes flight May 19

DEER ISLE — “Wings, Waves & Woods: Birding by Land, by Sea and by Art,” a three-day birding and arts festival, is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, May 19-21, in the towns of Deer Isle and Stonington. The nearly two dozen activities vary widely from daily warbler walks to a drawing session with Blue Hill artist Rebekah Raye.

Hosted by Island Heritage Trust, the festival is an informal and friendly event that welcomes families and birders of all experience levels from beginner to life-long. Much of the birding takes place in the trust’s dozen nature preserves and quiet roads, and there are miles of trails nearly all of which include shore frontage.

A birder’s supper will feature Linda Welch, a wildlife biologist, who works for the Maine Coastal Island National Wildlife Refuge and has studied seabirds here for nearly 20 years. Her talk will focus on “What’s Up With Maine Seabirds?”

The festival’s other events include eagle spotting, night sounds, guided shore and daily warbler walks, a live owl demonstration, art workshops and birding activities especially for kids. Among the new offerings is a guided morning walk off scenic Pressey Village Road, coffee break at Pilgrim’s Inn to share sightings and learn about bird-friendly coffee, a story reading and drawing workshop with Rebekah Raye, and a wildflower and herb walk with herbalist Brighid Doherty.

“Wings, Waves & Woods” also offers boat excursions to the Seal Island National Wildlife Refuge to view pelagic birds, especially puffins; a trip to Swan’s Island and a guided cruise in the Deer Isle Thorofare.

The weekend’s full schedule is available at www.islandheritagetrust.org and accommodations can be found at www.deerisle.com. To register ahead, call 348-2455 or email [email protected].