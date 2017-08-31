Artists to share insight about how they paint

ELLSWORTH — Artists Janice Anthony and Alison Rector will speak about how they use paint to create the illusion of light on a two-dimensional surface at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Courthouse Gallery Fine Art.

“How the Light Gets In” is the title of the Court Street gallery’s current show featuring Anthony and Rector’s paintings. The two artists found inspiration for these pieces in the lyrics of the late great singer, songwriter, and poet Leonard Cohen.

In his song “Anthem,” Cohen wrote:

Ring the bells that still can ring

Forget your perfect offering

There is a crack in everything

That’s how the light gets in

Life and political unrest were on Cohen’s mind. The sadness and wisdom of his words are powerful. Humans are flawed. There is a crack in everything.

For Anthony and Rector, light is their glimpse into an overlooked quiet space, the hidden mysteries of a cool hollow, or the extraordinary colors of pebbled beach — a reminder to look for the beauty in, and beyond, the crack.

For more info, call 667-6611 and visit www.courthousegallery.com.