Acadia’s history focus of new book, talk

ELLSWORTH — Ecologist and author Tom Wessels, who wrote “Granite, Fire and Fog: The Natural and Cultural History of Acadia,” will speak about his newly published book at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Ellsworth Public Library.

Wessels attributes Acadia National Park’s popularity — and its unusual beauty — to the unique way in which earth, air, fire and water have converged to create an uncommon landscape. The book provides a unique perspective, melding both Acadia’s natural and cultural history. Wessels investigates the remarkable natural history of Mount Desert Island, along with the rich cultural story it gave rise to.

Wessels is a professor of ecology and the founding director of the master’s degree program in conservation biology at Antioch University New England. In addition to “Granite, Fire and Fog,” he also is the author of “Reading the Forested Landscape: A Natural History of New England” and “The Granite Landscape: A Natural History of America’s Mountain Domes, from Acadia to Yosemite.”

This event is free and open to the public. Wessels will have copies of his book for sale and signing.