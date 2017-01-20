American String Quartet to perform

BLUE HILL — Maine composer Robert Sirota’s latest piece, “The American Pilgrimage,” will be performed by the distinguished American String Quartet at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill.

Haydn’s String Quartet in G major (Op. 76 No. 1) and Beethoven’s Quartet No. 9 in C major (Op. 59) also are on the program.

Internationally recognized, the American String Quartet was formed in 1974 by students at The Julliard School of Music. Its members include violinists Peter Winograd and Caurie Carney, cellist Wolfram Koessel and Daniel Avshalomov, viola.

At present, the quartet is in residence at the Manhattan School of Music and the Aspen Music Festival. The playing of the quartet, which won both the Coleman Competition and the Naumburg Chamber Music Award the same year it was formed in 1974, has been described as “luxurious, beautifully sculptured” by The New York Times.

Tickets cost $30 per person and may be purchased at the door and at Blue Hill’s Fairwinds Florist or online at www.bluehillconcertassociation.org.

For more info, call 367-2918 and visit www.americanstringquartet.org.