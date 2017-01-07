Acadia Choral Society rehearsals to begin for spring concert

ELLSWORTH — The Acadia Choral Society is already looking ahead to its spring concerts on May 6 and 7 and May 13. Rehearsals will begin on Jan. 17 and will continue on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth (121 Bucksport Road)

New members are always welcome, and no auditions are required. You do not need to be a trained singer to take part. Choristers will be provided with recordings of their vocal part and will have the opportunity to attend sectional rehearsals in addition to rehearsals with the full chorus.

The May concerts will feature two major works, Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem” and Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s “Te Deum, H146,” on the theme of “Rest and Rejoicing.” Fauré wrote that his “Requiem,” composed around 1890, is “dominated from beginning to end by a very human feeling of faith in eternal rest.” The “Te Deum” is an ancient Latin hymn of praise often used to celebrate ceremonial occasions. Charpentier wrote this joyous, triumphant setting to commemorate a French victory in battle in 1692.

A new chorus member last season wrote: “It was such an honor to sing with ACS…It was so much fun; but it was so much more than that. It was a highlight of the year.”

For more information about joining the chorus, contact the music director, Jamie Hagedorn, at [email protected] or simply come to the first rehearsal. Whether you’re a new or returning member, you’re encouraged to bring a friend!

More information is available on the ACS website: www.acadiachoralsociety.org.