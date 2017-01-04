Horoscope Jan. 4, 2017

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Assertiveness works well today and tomorrow. Long distance communications improve for about three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius, so expand your territory. Reach out.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan and strategize today and tomorrow. Track spending. Saving comes easier for the next three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Set long-range financial targets.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get friends involved, especially today and tomorrow. Over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius, the competition is extraordinarily fierce. Support your team and pull together.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Sidestep a professional obstacle today and tomorrow. Solutions arise in communication, especially regarding health, work and service over the next three weeks with Mercury in Sagittarius.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Speak from your heart over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Remind people of your love. You’re especially persuasive. Expressing passion benefits your career.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Do the numbers, today and tomorrow. Budget to fix up your place. Over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius, discuss and plan household renovation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A partner’s a big help over the next two days. Writing and communications projects especially thrive with Mercury in Sagittarius for the next three weeks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Buy, sell and manage funds over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Share optimism. Use your own confidence to boost other people’s output.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — For the next three weeks, with Mercury in your sign, enjoy an advantage with communications. Improve your skills and talents. Express your love today and tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Enter a three-week philosophical and spiritual phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Learn from your dreams. Family comes first today and tomorrow. Perfect your environment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a three-week social phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Investigate, research and make discoveries together with your team. You’re especially brilliant over the next two days.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities flow through networking and communications, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Let others know what you want. Your ideas are gathering attention. Speak out.

(c)2016 BY NANCY BLACK. DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.