Horoscope Jan. 11, 2017

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic repairs or modifications require attention. Pinch pennies and do the easy part yourself. Leave tricky matters to an expert. Good ideas don’t always work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Benefits arise with networking and communications. Stay in the conversation. Share expert advice. Get a profitable tip from an older person. Back up words with action.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take action for short-term cash flow. Financial success fuels optimism, although work could interfere with playtime. Don’t gamble; stick to the budget. Provide excellent service.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Act for a personal cause. Keep your cool under pressure. Things may not go as expected. Patience and caution are useful. Compromise is necessary.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Consider current circumstances from a philosophical or spiritual view. This may be a temporary setback. Remember your manners. Remain true to yourself. Pursue a dream.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coming together for a shared cause satisfies your spirit. Things may not go as imagined. Fantasy and fact clash. Keep an open mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — An opportunity requires immediate attention. Sweat equity is best. Put your back into your efforts. Practice with renewed vigor. Grab a chance before the window closes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Deviations line the path. Unexpected situations could send you in a different direct. Keep a flexible schedule and an open mind. Consider all possibilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Manage family finances for stability, to maintain the budget. Find creative ways to save. Words and deeds both work. Behind the scenes work pays off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate and compromise to refine the plan. Expenses can snowball. Adapt to changes with the support of a strong partner. Show your thanks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — The pace is picking up. Make time for healthy routines and practices. Don’t max out your credit cards. Moderation is wise. Advance with caution and restraint.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Rest and relax with people you love. Traffic or delays could frustrate, so avoid travel or risky business. Simple rituals connect you with a special someone.

(c)2017 BY NANCY BLACK. DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.