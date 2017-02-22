Horoscope Feb. 22, 2017

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Take new professional territory. Watch your step to avoid risky business. An uncomfortable situation could arise. Intense work on urgent priorities pays off.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow down to avoid accidents, whether or not you’re traveling. Avoid unexpected risk or expense. Hunker down and study your plans. Resist the temptation to splurge.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Handle financial obligations and pay bills. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Expensive potholes line the road today. Avoid arguments or breakage. Relax and promote peace.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Obstacles line the road to romance today. Unexpected circumstances could seem upsetting. Avoid arguments with your partner or family. Relax and enjoy quiet pursuits.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Delegate or postpone scheduled tasks to allow some breathing room today. Avoid arguments, accidents and irritation by slowing things down. Nurture your physical health.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — A conflict of interests could interrupt your fun today. Referee a family quarrel. Hold your temper. Another person may be disruptive. Don’t force things now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 5 — Breakdowns at home require your attention. Make repairs, especially to plumbing, immediately. Slow down to avoid mistakes and breakage. Practice patience. Support your family.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — You’re especially clever and creative, but don’t show unfinished work. Avoid risk and irritation. Read the small print before signing. Watch for hidden expenses. Launch later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t burn any bridges. Financial snafus and breakdowns require untangling. Limits are being tested. Avoid reactions and outbursts that you’d later regret. Remember what’s most important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Don’t let confidence trick you into overspending or making mistakes. Postpone travel or important meetings. Things could get uncomfortable. Assumptions get challenged. Keep your agreements.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 5 — Recharge your batteries. Meditate, rest and consider your next steps. Don’t waste physical energy or assume you have plenty. Peace and quiet soothe your spirit.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Discretion is advised. Don’t take anything for granted; accidents and conflict can arise. Keep to your trusted circle of close friends and family.

(c)2017 BY NANCY BLACK. DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.