Horoscope Feb. 15, 2017

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review resources together. A windfall could hit your shared accounts over the next two days. Avoid risky business or breakage. Find what you need nearby.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially attractive, and attracted. A collaboration gets exciting. Handle immediate needs, focusing on the present. Share results and invent new possibilities together.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on immediate priorities, one step at a time. Breathe deep, get comfortable and stand tall. Check tasks off your list. Dance with surprises.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Love gives you strength. You’re developing a new perspective. Emotion and logic align. Enjoy domestic comforts. Sweetness comes when least expected today and tomorrow. Empower your team.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family, and solutions for here and now. The gentle approach works best. Budget and prioritize purchases. Friends provide the perfect connection.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Source and operate locally. Connect with your networks over the next few days, and participate in the conversation. A startling revelation offers unconsidered opportunities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Step lively! There’s plenty of lucrative action today and tomorrow. Shut out distractions and gossip. Juggle deadlines and surprising circumstances. Stay in communication.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Put in the extra effort. Quick action draws praise. You’re especially powerful over the next two days. With a negative response, move on. No more procrastination.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Concentrate on clean-up today and tomorrow. Stay sensitive to a loved one’s wishes, and to shifting circumstances. Slow down and let events take their own course.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with allies through tomorrow. Participate with groups and on committees. Your friends are your inspiration. Let your feelings show. Follow through on your promises.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Consider new career opportunities for the next few days. Begin a testing period. Compete for more responsibilities. Focus and winning is a distinct possibility.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Get into a two-day adventurous phase. Study, explore and discover new terrain. Conditions are better for travel, or investigate your own backyard. Both learn and teach.

(c)2017 BY NANCY BLACK. DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.