Horoscope Feb. 1, 2017

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Watch out; fantasy and reality clash. A surprising development requires quick thinking. Keep a secret. Don’t believe everything you read. Professional advice comes in handy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Costs may be higher than expected. Act quickly without spending recklessly. Pool your resources, and stick to practical goals. You can get what you need.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — It could get chaotic. Quick wit is an advantage. Choose words carefully. Ask probing questions. You’re gaining, more than you know. Verify intuition with facts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You may change your mind. Anticipate some disagreement. You don’t hold a monopoly on bright ideas. What you want requires work. Apply elbow grease.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative ideas fly by fast and furious. Catch a few. Postpone travel and romance. A possible mechanical or communication could disrupt things. Friends help you advance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re gaining skills. Don’t offer a new theory or method now. Temporary confusion interrupts your peace, and emotions could run high. Conclude an activity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — In a clash between love and money, choose love. Work may take precedence over leisure, though. Avoid gossip or complaints. Something doesn’t go as planned.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Something doesn’t add up. Inhibit your natural generosity. Neither a borrower nor lender be. Miscommunications arise easily; avoid over-sharing or spontaneous confessions. Maintain the mystery.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Listen to all considerations without jumping to conclusions. Things may not be as they seem. Keep calm and clean your own messes. This is a test.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Take charge, even as conditions shift. A lively discussion erupts. Dispel a false hope. Your insights are good ones. Come to a new understanding.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Slow down to avoid accidents. The possibility of error is high. Avoid over-spending or financial arguments. If you don’t know what to say, keep quiet.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re in the eye of the storm. A temporary setback requires patience. Anticipate team resistance. Remind people of their agreements. Completion leads to new status.

(c)2017 BY NANCY BLACK. DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.